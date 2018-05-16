Giants' Brandon Crawford: Day off against Reds

Crawford is out of the lineup against Cincinnati on Wednesday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Crawford will sit for the first time this month after going 4-for-4 with one double and two runs scored during Tuesday's victory. In his absence, Kelby Tomlinson will start at shortstop and bat eighth.

