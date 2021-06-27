site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Day off Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Crawford is out of the lineup Sunday against Oakland, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.
Crawford will receive the day off against lefty Cole Irvin after starting the past seven games. Mauricio Dubon will work at shortstop Sunday for the Giants.
