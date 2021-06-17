Crawford isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Crawford drew starts in each of the last four games and went 2-for-13 with a home run, three RBI, two runs and two walks during that time. Mauricio Dubon will take over at shortstop and bat eighth.
