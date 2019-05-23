Giants' Brandon Crawford: Day off Thursday
Crawford is not in Thursday's lineup against the Braves, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
This will be his second day off in the last 15 games. He is hitting .200 with two home runs and a 25.5 percent strikeout rate over that stretch. Donovan Solano will start at shortstop, hitting eighth.
