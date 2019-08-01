Giants' Brandon Crawford: Dealing with jammed shoulder
Manager Bruce Bochy said Crawford jammed his shoulder during Thursday's game against the Phillies, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. "There's some concern there," the skipper said.
This helps explain why the shortstop was removed from Thursday's game in the fourth inning. Crawford apparently suffered the injury while diving for a grounder. He'll be evaluated in the coming days, but it sounds like the injury could be more than a day-to-day issue.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Snaps brief dry spell•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Starts late rally•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: On bench Wednesday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Hits three homers in doubleheader•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Goes deep off tough lefty•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Not in Sunday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...