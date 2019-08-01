Giants' Brandon Crawford: Dealing with jammed shoulder

Manager Bruce Bochy said Crawford jammed his shoulder during Thursday's game against the Phillies, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. "There's some concern there," the skipper said.

This helps explain why the shortstop was removed from Thursday's game in the fourth inning. Crawford apparently suffered the injury while diving for a grounder. He'll be evaluated in the coming days, but it sounds like the injury could be more than a day-to-day issue.