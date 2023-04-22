Giants managers Gabe Kapler said prior to Friday's game against the Mets that Crawford is feeling discomfort in his rib area, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Crawford is on the bench Friday due to the injury, though the lefty-hitting shortstop may have been out of the lineup anyway with southpaw Joey Lucchesi taking the hill for the Mets. Kapler noted that Crawford felt discomfort after diving to his left during Thursday's 9-4 loss in the series opener. Crawford can be viewed as day-to-day for the time being.