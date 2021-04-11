Crawford went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk during Saturday's 4-3 win over Colorado.
The 34-year-old came to the plate with two runners on while trailing 3-1 during the sixth inning, and he came through with a three-run home run to put the Giants ahead for good. Crawford is 4-for-25 with two home runs, one double, three runs, five RBI and one stolen base through eight games.
