Giants' Brandon Crawford: Doubles in loss
Crawford went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Seattle.
Crawford's production has really tailed off after his stellar month of June, as he is slashing a meager .162/.269/.206 with just three extra-base hits in 76 July plate appearances. The shortstop currently sports a career-high .338 BABIP, so a dip in batting average was to be expected. Crawford still owns a healthy .284/.354/.447 slash line on the year, so his fantasy owners are hoping that Wednesday's extra-base hit ignites his hibernating bat.
