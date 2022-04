Crawford went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the Nationals.

Crawford led off the second inning with a double and scored on a Mike Yastrzemski single. In the same frame, he drilled a three-run double and knocked Patrick Corbin out of the contest. It was his third multi-hit game in his last six appearances and his first three-hit performance of the season. Crawford is now slashing .245/.302/.367 with four extra-base hits and seven RBI.