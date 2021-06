Crawford went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI and a walk in Sunday's 11-2 win over the Phillies.

Crawford ripped a two-run shot off Zach Eflin in the third inning, his 16th of the season, and later added some insurance runs with a two-run double in the eighth. The veteran shortstop entered Sunday in a 4-for-34 slump with one multi-hit game over his previous 10 appearances. He improved his season OPS to .873 with 27 extra-base hits and 48 RBI.