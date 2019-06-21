Giants' Brandon Crawford: Drives in four

Crawford went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, four RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 9-8 loss to the Dodgers.

Crawford was able to get to the Dodgers' bullpen after left-handed opener, Julio Urias, departed from the contest, capping his night off with a bases-clearing triple in the seventh frame. The shortstop has looked like vintage 2015-2018 Crawford over his past three games, contributing three doubles and six RBI over that span. Unfortunately, that 's where the good times end, as his declining bat is slashing an unsightly .212/.281/.331 despite logging nearly a half season of at-bats.