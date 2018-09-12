Giants' Brandon Crawford: Drives in run Tuesday

Crawford went 2-for-4 with the Giants' lone RBI in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Atlanta.

Crawford was dealing with a balky knee last week, but he has since started three consecutive contests. The 31-year-old has taken a step back in the RBI category (51 through 135 games), but he should get a last-ditch opportunity to pad his total while batting cleanup for a Giants' lineup that is without several of its Opening Day starters.

