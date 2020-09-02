Crawford went 3-for-6 with a home run, a double, a stolen base, three runs and six RBI in a 23-5 rout over the Rockies on Tuesday.

Crawford joined Alex Dickerson and Donovan Solano to form the first trio of teammates to each drive in six runs in one game in MLB history. Crawford fell a triple shy of the cycle with his performance, which included a three-run homer to right field in the sixth inning. The shortstop pushed his season slash line to .280/.353/.449 with the big effort. He also has four homers and 16 RBI this season.