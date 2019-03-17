Giants' Brandon Crawford: Drives in three runs

Crawford went 3-for-4 with a run scored, three RBI and a double in Saturday's spring game against the Padres.

Crawford started spring off slowly (0-for-11) but appears to be heating up with Opening Day drawing closer. The 32-year-old slashed .254/.325/.394 with 14 home runs over 151 games in 2018 and is set for another season as the Giants' starting shortstop.

