Giants' Brandon Crawford: Drives in three runs
Crawford went 3-for-4 with a run scored, three RBI and a double in Saturday's spring game against the Padres.
Crawford started spring off slowly (0-for-11) but appears to be heating up with Opening Day drawing closer. The 32-year-old slashed .254/.325/.394 with 14 home runs over 151 games in 2018 and is set for another season as the Giants' starting shortstop.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Notches first hit of spring•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Goes deep for 14th time•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Collects three hits•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Drives in run Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...