Giants' Brandon Crawford: Drives in three Wednesday

Crawford went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Padres.

It's his first multi-hit game since April 13 and first game with multiple RBI since April 4, as Crawford has had a rough first month of the season. The shortstop's .204/.245/.306 slash line has been sabotaged by a career-worst contact rate and strikeout rate, but the 31-year-old still has plenty of time to fix his swing and turn things around.