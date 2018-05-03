Giants' Brandon Crawford: Drives in three Wednesday
Crawford went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Padres.
It's his first multi-hit game since April 13 and first game with multiple RBI since April 4, as Crawford has had a rough first month of the season. The shortstop's .204/.245/.306 slash line has been sabotaged by a career-worst contact rate and strikeout rate, but the 31-year-old still has plenty of time to fix his swing and turn things around.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Out of Monday's lineup•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Belts second homer•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Heads to bench against lefty Friday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Positioned on bench Sunday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Slugs first homer of season Wednesday•
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...