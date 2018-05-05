Giants' Brandon Crawford: Drives in two more Friday
Crawford went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 9-4 victory over Atlanta.
Crawford didn't have a multi-hit since April 13 prior to Wednesday, but has now done so in back-to-back games. The home run is his third of the season and only his seventh total extra-base hit. The 31-year-old appears headed in the right direction after starting the season with a career worst strikeout (28.3 percent) and walk rate (5.7 percent), but still has significant work to do on his .223/.261/.350 line.
