Giants' Brandon Crawford: Drives in two Tuesday

Crawford went 3-for-6 with a double and a pair of RBI in Tuesday's extra-innings win over Boston.

Crawford was one of four Giants to reach base at least three times in an exciting back-and-forth contest against an inter-league foe. The 32-year-old's season has been nothing short of a disaster (.234/.311/.361 through 139 games), but the shortstop has been showing a little life at the plate with eight hits and five walks over his last five starts.