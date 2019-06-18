Giants' Brandon Crawford: Drives in two
Crawford went 1-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBI in Monday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers.
Crawford got the Giants on the board early with a two-run double off of Kenta Maeda in the second, which proved to be the biggest blow in a narrow victory. The veteran shortstop has now contributed two solid performances over his last three contests (4-for-12 with three doubles). We have seen these brief spurts before this season, but they have yet to materialize into a legitimate hot streak. Crawford remains a low-end fantasy shortstop with a .209/.281/.322 slash line through 67 games.
