Giants' Brandon Crawford: Early struggles continue
Crawford went 1-for-4 in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Yankees.
Crawford is now slashing a disappointing .207/.277/.228 with just two extra-base hits and two RBI through 27 games. The 32-year-old's .288 BABIP is not far off his career average of .298, so his slow hitting start can't be attributed to bad luck. On a positive note, the shortstop's medium (47 percent) and hard contact (34.8 percent) rates are in line with recent years, but he is failing to put those hard balls in the air (career-worst 2.06 GB/FB). It sounds like Crawford's issues may be mechanical rather than a total drop off in skill, but fantasy owners may not want to wait around for him to figure things out.
