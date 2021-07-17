Crawford exited Friday's game against the Cardinals in the top of the eighth inning after tweaking his left hamstring, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Giants were up 7-2 late in the game, so they would have pulled Crawford even if the injury was very minor, so we'll await an official diagnosis. Crawford went 1-for-4 and is hitting .280 with a .915 OPS on the year.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Another three-hit effort•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Strokes three hits, drives in three•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Steals base in win•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Enjoys big offensive effort in loss•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Second straight three-hit game•