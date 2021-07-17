Crawford exited Friday's game against the Cardinals in the top of the eighth inning after tweaking his left hamstring, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants were up 7-2 late in the game, so they would have pulled Crawford even if the injury was very minor, so we'll await an official diagnosis. Crawford went 1-for-4 and is hitting .280 with a .915 OPS on the year.