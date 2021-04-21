Crawford left Wednesday's game against the Phillies due to tightness in his right side, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Donovan Solano suffered a calf injury in the same game and manager Gabe Kapler said he was likely headed to the injured list, but the skipper made no such comment regarding Crawford, so it sounds like he is day-to-day for now. If Crawford does miss time, Mauricio Dubon would be the likely starter at shortstop.