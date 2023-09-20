Crawford was removed from Wednesday's game in Arizona due to right hamstring tightness, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Crawford may have tweaked his hamstring on a second-inning groundout, as Paul DeJong took over at shortstop for the Giants before the bottom of the third. Crawford should be considered day-to-day leading into San Francisco's upcoming four-game series against the Dodgers, which begins Thursday in Los Angeles.