Crawford (knee) is expected to return to the Giants' lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After reporting improvement during the week, Crawford cleared his final hurdle Friday, logging at-bats against a minor-league pitcher. It sounds like he will return after missing just over the minimum, though his exact role is to be determined in light of Marco Luciano's promotion. Luciano was reportedly taking grounders at second base Friday.