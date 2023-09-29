Crawford (hamstring) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Crawford was placed on the IL on Sept. 21 with the right hamstring strain, but he's pushing for reinstatement to the roster when first eligible, with his return coinciding with the regular-season finale. Assuming Crawford endures no setbacks with his hamstring and is activated Sunday, he could be making the final start of his 13-year tenure with the Giants. The 36-year-old is set to become a free agent this winter, and while he has yet to decide whether he wants to continue playing in 2024, he likely won't have much of a market if he chooses to forgo retirement after producing a lowly .595 OPS over 316 plate appearances thus far in 2023.