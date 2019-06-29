Giants' Brandon Crawford: Finally heating up

Crawford went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run scored in Friday's 6-3 win over Arizona.

Crawford continued his late-June hot streak, bringing his 10-day slash line up to .343/.368/.543 with seven doubles and eight RBI over that span. The veteran shortstop's bat has been cold for seemingly the entire season up until this point, and his .280 BABIP and 9.1 HR/FB indicate that he is not necessarily getting unlucky. So while it would be smart for fantasy owners with a need at shortstop to plug in Crawford until his bat cools off, they shouldn't have long-term visions for him.