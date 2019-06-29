Giants' Brandon Crawford: Finally heating up
Crawford went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run scored in Friday's 6-3 win over Arizona.
Crawford continued his late-June hot streak, bringing his 10-day slash line up to .343/.368/.543 with seven doubles and eight RBI over that span. The veteran shortstop's bat has been cold for seemingly the entire season up until this point, and his .280 BABIP and 9.1 HR/FB indicate that he is not necessarily getting unlucky. So while it would be smart for fantasy owners with a need at shortstop to plug in Crawford until his bat cools off, they shouldn't have long-term visions for him.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...