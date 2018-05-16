Giants' Brandon Crawford: Four-hit game Tuesday

Crawford went 4-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the visiting Reds.

This was Crawford's eighth multi-hit game since the beginning of May, and he's raised his average from .191 on May 1st to .290 now. The shortstop has nine doubles to go along with three home runs and 15 RBI.

