Crawford isn't starting Wednesday's game against Cincinnati, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.
Crawford had started each of the last five games and went 6-for-19 with three home runs, a double, six runs and five RBI during that time. Mauricio Dubon will start at shortstop and bat seventh.
