Crawford received a cortisone injection Sunday for his sore left knee, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The hope is that the cortisone shot will help Crawford get over the hump and return to Cactus League action within a week or so. If it doesn't, the veteran shortstop will be at risk of missing the beginning of the 2023 regular season. He hasn't appeared in an exhibition game since last Friday.
