Crawford is out of the lineup for Friday's contest against the Mets.
Crawford will once again sit against a southpaw for Friday's battle against the Mets. With the shortstop out, Thairo Estrada will play shortstop with David Villar handling second base duties.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Takes seat against southpaw•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Takes seat against lefty•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Connects on second homer•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: In lineup Saturday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Out with mild forearm tightness•