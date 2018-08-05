Giants' Brandon Crawford: Gets rest vs. lefty

Crawford is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

With lefty Robbie Ray on the bump for the Diamondbacks, the Giants will counter with a right-handed-heavy lineup. That leaves no room for Crawford, who will cede his usual spot at shortstop to the switch-hitting Alen Hanson.

More News
Our Latest Stories