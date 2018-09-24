Giants' Brandon Crawford: Goes deep for 14th time

Crawford went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 9-2 loss to St. Louis.

Crawford was the lone bright spot for the Giants in an otherwise lifeless showing against starter Miles Mikolas. The 31-year-old needed exactly one extra game (four plate appearances) to match last year's mark of 14 homers. Crawford's .256/.322/.397 slash line is right on par with his 2017 marks, providing another season of modest production at the shortstop position.

More News
Our Latest Stories