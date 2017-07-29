Giants' Brandon Crawford: Goes deep Friday

Crawford went 1-for-4 with his ninth home run of the season in Friday's loss to the Dodgers.

The homer was just Crawford's since the All-Star break, but the shortstop has been seeing the ball better in the second half, batting .269 (14-for-52) with eight extra-base hits over his previous 14 contests. The 30-year-old's overall production has been sub-par this year (.232/.273/.384), but his recent success at the plate combined with his placement in the heart of the Giants' order put him back on the map in deeper formats.