Giants' Brandon Crawford: Goes deep off tough lefty

Crawford went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 10-7 win over the Brewers.

The Giants were facing homer-prone righty Chase Anderson on Friday, but Crawford surprisingly went deep off one of the league's top lefty relievers in Josh Hader. The 32-year-old has been more successful against same-handed pitchers this season, batting .265 against southpaws compared to .206 against righties. Even with the impressive long ball, Crawford's overall slash line of .224/.290/.354 has been disappointing.

More News
Our Latest Stories