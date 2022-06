Crawford will undergo a precautionary MRI after leaving Tuesday's game against Atlanta with left knee contusion, though he isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

The 35-year-old sustained the injury while making an awkward slide at home plate, but it appears he's not dealing with a significant injury. Crawford may be sidelined for a day or two but should return to action soon, barring some unexpected results from the MRI.