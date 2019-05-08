Giants' Brandon Crawford: Heats up during road trip

Crawford went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and a pair of runs scored in Tuesday's 14-4 win over Colorado.

The Giants' current road trip to Cincinnati and now Colorado has been a blessing for Crawford, who is currently batting .389 (7-for-18) with a homer, five RBI and five runs through the first five games of this seven-game road set. The shortstop's overall numbers remain poor (.221/.296/.270), but we have seen him go on extended hot streaks (i.e. the first half last season).