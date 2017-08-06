Giants' Brandon Crawford: Hits bench Sunday
Crawford is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jody Jackson of Fox Sports Arizona reports.
Crawford has started each of the team's previous 13 games and will be replaced in the lineup by Kelby Tomlinson as the Giants close out their weekend series against Patrick Corbin and the Diamondbacks. Crawford is in the midst of a career-worst year, as he currently holds a meager .227/.275/.366 slash line on the season.
