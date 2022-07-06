Crawford (knee) went 1-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Crawford supplied the Giants' lone extra-base hit in the contest. The shortstop needed just a minimum stay on the injured list with left knee inflammation, and he should be good to go for a near-everyday role now that he's active again. The 35-year-old is slashing .225/.312/.353 with six home runs, 30 RBI, 26 runs scored, a stolen base, nine doubles and two triples through 64 games.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Reinstated, starting Tuesday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Aiming for minimum absence•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Moves to injured list•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Rejoining lineup Friday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Remains out•