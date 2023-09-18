Crawford went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Rockies.

Crawford came through in a big way with a three-run blast off Matt Koch in the sixth for his seventh home run of the year and his first since Aug. 1. Crawford has just two extra-base hits in 40 plate appearances in September as he continues to hold down a part-time role. The 36-year-old has struggled to a slash line of .196/.276/.319 and will look to provide any spark he can as the Giants make a push for a wild card spot.