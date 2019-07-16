Giants' Brandon Crawford: Hits three homers in doubleheader
Crawford went 6-for-9 with three home runs, nine RBI and four runs during a doubleheader against the Rockies on Monday.
In the first game, Crawford was 5-for-6 with a pair of long balls and eight RBI, as the Giants routed the Rockies, 19-2. His third homer of the day was much more important in the night cap, as the Giants won that contest, 2-1. The doubleheader performance did wonders for Crawford's numbers. He is now batting .240 with nine home runs, 39 RBI, 36 runs and two steals in 292 at-bats this season.
