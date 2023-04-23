Crawford went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 7-4 victory over the Mets.
Crawford extended the Giants' lead to 4-0 with a three-run homer in the first inning, marking his third long ball of the season. The shortstop currently sports an abysmal .158 batting average and has 18 strikeouts to just seven walks through 16 games (64 plate appearances).
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Returns to lineup•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Dealing with rib discomfot•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Gets Friday off•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Takes seat against southpaw•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Takes seat against lefty•