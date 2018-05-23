Giants' Brandon Crawford: Hits two-run homer Tuesday

Crawford went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's loss to the Astros.

Crawford hit an opposite-field two-run homer -- his fifth of the year -- off starter Gerrit Cole in the fifth. Crawford has extended his hitting streak to nine games, and has brought his slash line to .309/.343/.473. The shortstop has 16 extra-base hits on the year, and currently sports a .377 BABIP. Crawford is a career .255 hitter, so the average figures to come down, but right now he's on an impressive run.