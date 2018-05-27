Giants' Brandon Crawford: Hits two-run homer
Crawford went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Cubs.
Crawford took left-hander Jose Quintana deep in the fourth inning for his sixth home run of the season. He also tacked on a double against Justin Wilson, another lefty, to lead off the eighth. His success against southpaws continues a surprising season-long trend, as he entered Saturday's games slugging .484 against them in 62 at-bats this season.
