Giants' Brandon Crawford: Hits walkoff homer
Crawford went 2-for-4 with a walkoff home run in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Rockies.
Crawford's ninth-inning blast was all the offense the Giants needed in a pitchers' duel between Madison Bumgarner and Kyle Freeland. The 31-year-old is having a career year in 2018, posting a .319/.375/.507 slash line with nine homers in 76 games.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Three hits and steal•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Rips three XBH in Saturday's win•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Back from paternity list•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Hits paternity list, will miss three games•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Will hit paternity list Monday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Stays hot with four-hit effort•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Risers, fallers in dynasty leagues
Believe it or not, we're halfway home. Scott White looks at the risers and fallers with staying...
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...