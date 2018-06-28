Giants' Brandon Crawford: Hits walkoff homer

Crawford went 2-for-4 with a walkoff home run in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Rockies.

Crawford's ninth-inning blast was all the offense the Giants needed in a pitchers' duel between Madison Bumgarner and Kyle Freeland. The 31-year-old is having a career year in 2018, posting a .319/.375/.507 slash line with nine homers in 76 games.

