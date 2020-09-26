Crawford went 1-for-3 with a solo home run as the Giants defeated the Padres 5-4 on Friday.
Crawford took Chris Paddack deep to center to even the game at 1-1 in the second inning. The 33-year-old is hitting a respectable .262/.335/.463 with seven home runs and 26 RBI in 185 plate appearances.
