Giants' Brandon Crawford: Homers in loss

Crawford went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Milwaukee.

The veteran shortstop has put together a modest seven-game hitting streak, contributing two homers and six RBI over that span. Crawford's current .234 batting average would qualify as the second-worst mark of his career, but he has kept his deep-league fantasy value afloat with 11 homers and 63 RBI through 442 plate appearances.

