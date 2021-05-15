Crawford went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Pirates.

The Giants only had four hits as a team and Crawford had the biggest one of the night when he led off the eighth with a solo home run to right to put the Giants up 1-0. He also later scored in extra innings as the runner on second. The 34-year-old has been scorching hot over his last 10 games, slashing .360/.500/.840 with four home runs, nine RBI and eight runs scored.