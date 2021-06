Crawford went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, an additional RBI, an additional run scored and a walk in Thursday's win over the Cubs.

Crawford was the undisputed star for the Giants on Thursday, as he delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the second before socking his 12th long ball off the season against reliever Rex Brothers in the fifth. The star shortstop hadn't homered since May 20, and he hadn't recorded more than one RBI since May 25.