Giants' Brandon Crawford: Homers twice
Crawford went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs Sunday against the Orioles.
Crawford took Gabriel Ynoa and Dan Straily deep in the sixth and eighth innings respectively. He now has five home runs on the season, all of which have come since May 5. His overall numbers remain uninspiring, however, as he's hitting .214/.285/.333 across 214 plate appearances.
