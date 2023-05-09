Crawford (calf) said Tuesday that he's hoping to return during the Giants' series in Arizona which begins this Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Crawford ran in the outfield Monday and has also been doing a range of other baseball activities. He was placed on the 10-day injured list May 1 with a right calf strain and the Giants have since promoted prospect Casey Schmitt to help fill the gap at shortstop. Schmitt can also play second base and third base, so he might stick around through Crawford's return.