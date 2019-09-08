Giants' Brandon Crawford: Idle versus lefty

Crawford is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Crawford will unsurprisingly take a seat in the series finale with the Dodgers bringing lefty Julio Urias to the hill. Mauricio Dubon slides over from second base to replace Crawford at shortstop, opening up a spot at the keystone for Donovan Solano.

More News
Our Latest Stories